ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

MATT COHEN HOSTS THE REUNION OF THE SUMMER – The cast of 90210, The CW’s spinoff of the iconic drama, has reunited for an original news special ET PRESENTS…9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL. Hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen, the special features new cast interviews from Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes who dish about the on-set drama, guest stars, “that” ending and more from television’s most famous zip code. Original broadcast air date 7/8/2021 @ 9pm