90-MINUTE SPECIAL

YOU KNOW YOU LOVE ME – The start of a new school year at the Upper East Side’s elite Constance St. Jude’s ushers in the arrival of a newcomer, who soon finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a mysterious presence threatens to upend the status quo. The episode was written by Joshua Safran and directed by Karena Evans. The CW original broadcast date 7/9/2021 @ 8pm.