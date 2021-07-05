Wellington Paranormal -- "Demon Girl" -- Image Number: WPN101_0001 -- Pictured (L-R): Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Maaka, Mike Minogue as Officer Minoque, Erika Camacho as Bazu'aal of the Unholy Realm, Karen O’Leary as Officer O’Leary -- Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd -- © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved

THE CW BROADCAST PREMIERE

SEASON PREMIERE – Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) have an encounter with the demon Bazu’aal when it descends upon Wellington leaving no man – or beast – untouched. Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by himself and Paul Yates (#101). The CW original airdate 7/11/2021 @ 9pm