ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE – With Jordan and Simone’s big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy and Laura. Spencer and Billy both realize how much pressure the football team is feeling but to their surprise they may have a new ally. Jordan helps Olivia see what has been holding her back making her look at how to balance recovery and romance. Meanwhile, Layla and Coop both find out secrets that helps to explain what has been really going on. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#317). Original airdate 7/12/2021 @ 8pm.