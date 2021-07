XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett (#717). Original airdate 7/13/2021 @ 8pm