Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Fully vaccinated! Thank you to all the wonderful nurses and volunteers at Fraser Health and #thankyouscience #BCimmUNITY #BCCommunityImmunity #fastertogether pic.twitter.com/inWcrmZTGXREAD
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) July 2, 2021
When life gives you a rope, make it a swing. pic.twitter.com/IxZvmXNK5L
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) July 2, 2021
Three times a week, for months. Praying this was the LAST time. Thanks to all of you for your awesome support! Headed home to Texas! pic.twitter.com/RKeyGCdryf
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) July 3, 2021
❤️💙🇺🇸 Happy 4th! #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/ETOhrMD3hw
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) July 5, 2021
Oh ok now they kissing guess we’ll never know thanks Nicky #CWKungfu
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) July 1, 2021
Sorry! I'm very, very late to the tweet fest…..was busy winning a starring contest @cw_kungfu #KungFu pic.twitter.com/ZWUAZXfI8V
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) July 1, 2021
Found these photos from my @TeenVogue shoot. I was so Preggo here 🥺🦋 pic.twitter.com/GSwu0Imkay
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) July 2, 2021

I dreamt I was a new full-time @SNL cast member, and my wife was a seasoned vet, and I had forgotten to go to rehearsal and learn all of my lines and it was a weird scene where she knew a stripper dance and I was like, “where did you learn that”
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) July 2, 2021
Luca made my heart very happy ❤️🏳️🌈
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 5, 2021
My girls 🤎 pic.twitter.com/9rMNYoS4kw
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) July 3, 2021
Season 3 is coming. @CWRoswellNM Monday July 26th at 8/7c. On @TheCW. 👽👽👽 #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/FGtkxoHxlB
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) June 28, 2021
