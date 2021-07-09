SEASON PREMIERE

WHO WILL RULE? – Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić (#3B01). Original airdate 7/15/2021 @ 9pm