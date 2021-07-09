CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Coby Bell) leads Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center. However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain’s son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) gives Trey (Jeff Pierre) advice on his future. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#116). Original airdate 7/15/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.