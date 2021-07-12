Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
21 Ninety – Geffri Maya Is Ready For Her Close-up In All American: HomecomingREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
All American — “All American: Homecoming” — Image Number: ALA316b_1107r.jpg — Pictured: Geffri Maya as Simone — Photo: Bill Inoshita/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
People – Stella Baker Talks Taking On Her First Role In The Republic Of Sarah
The Republic of Sarah — “Pilot” — Image Number: REP101A_0577r.jpg — Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper — Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Newsweek – In The Dark S3, Who Is In the Cast?
CBR – Legends of Tomorrow: David Ramsey Reckons With Diggles Past And Future
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
ComicBook – The Flash Confirms Key Stars To Return For S8
Rose & Ivy – Meet Nia Holloway, Star Of The Republic of Sarah
The Republic of Sarah — “A Show of Hands” — Image Number: REP106a_0373r — Pictured: Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson — Photo: Philippe Bosse/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment Tonight – Ludi Lin On Shaking Things Up In Kung Fu and Embracing Asian Excellence
Kung Fu — “Attachment” — Image Number: KF111a_0006r.jpg — Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights ReservedPhoto Credit: Bettina Strauss
TV Line – The Best TV Shows Of 2021 So Far: Superman & Lois
Superman & Lois — “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” — Image Number: SML111fg_0046r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
What Culture – The Flash Quiz: How Well Do You Really Know Barry Allen And Iris WestMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
The Flash — “Into The Void” — Image Number: FLA601b_0066r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West – Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon — Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved