SEASON PREMIERE

Finally, the “new” Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here – yay – and Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) couldn’t be more thrilled. But…will it live up to the brouhaha? Also starring Charlotte Ritchie. Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#201). Original airdate 7/18/2021 @ 9:30pm