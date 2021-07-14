Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

We buried my grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Tulloch today.

She died in December but bc I was unable to easily leave Canada since I was shooting/2-week quarantine, & other Covid-related factors, my family ended up postponing her funeral until we could all gather to honor her. pic.twitter.com/ODrc2cMuz9 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) July 12, 2021

Do I call an exterminator or get a pet license? pic.twitter.com/G84rKNuBgC — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) July 8, 2021

Homegrown and it feels so good! pic.twitter.com/qbq7TCl3l2 — Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) July 7, 2021

THANK YOU for watching!! 2 episodes left and they're HUGE. Can't wait to share it with this beautiful @cw_kungfu fan fam #kungfu #CWKungFu — Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) July 8, 2021

I've helped people read their mail, sort their towels, and identify which spice jar they were holding. The calls usually only take a couple of minutes. And if you're not available, the call just gets routed to someone else. It's all kind of amazing. — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) July 10, 2021

thinking of proto zoa from xenon today — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) July 10, 2021