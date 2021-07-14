Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
We buried my grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Tulloch today.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
She died in December but bc I was unable to easily leave Canada since I was shooting/2-week quarantine, & other Covid-related factors, my family ended up postponing her funeral until we could all gather to honor her. pic.twitter.com/ODrc2cMuz9
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) July 12, 2021
Do I call an exterminator or get a pet license? pic.twitter.com/G84rKNuBgC
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) July 8, 2021
Homegrown and it feels so good! pic.twitter.com/qbq7TCl3l2
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) July 7, 2021
Cheer up bro 😜 @jonprasida #CWKungFu #kungfu pic.twitter.com/0kSIYBuakk
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) July 8, 2021
THANK YOU for watching!! 2 episodes left and they're HUGE. Can't wait to share it with this beautiful @cw_kungfu fan fam #kungfu #CWKungFu
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) July 8, 2021
I’ve helped people read their mail, sort their towels, and identify which spice jar they were holding. The calls usually only take a couple of minutes. And if you’re not available, the call just gets routed to someone else. It’s all kind of amazing.
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) July 10, 2021READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
thinking of proto zoa from xenon today
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) July 10, 2021
Had an urge to get out the car & run through this field, so I did it 🌅 pic.twitter.com/FUaZGl2c5T
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) July 5, 2021
