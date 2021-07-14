WELLINGTON PARANORMAL follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary, “What We Do In The Shadows”) and Minogue (Mike Minogue, “What We Do In The Shadows”), hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu, “Savage”), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

A spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film “What We Do In The Shadows,” from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), who serve as executive producers of the series with Paul Yates, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL is produced by The New Zealand Documentary Board.