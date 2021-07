WHO IS RUNNING THIS SHOW? – Muphy (Perry Mattfeld) reaches out to an unlikely source for help in getting to Jess (Brooke Markham) but when Trey (guest star Dewshane Williams) makes other plans, the whole thing blows up in their faces. Also starring Morgan Krantz, Keston John, Casey Deidrick, Theodore Bhat and Matt Murray. The episode was directed by Annie Bradley and written by Corinne Kingsbury & Anna Fisher (305). Original Airdate 7/21/2021 @ 9pm