SEASON FINALE

THE KEY TO THE FORGE — In the explosive season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. Meanwhile, an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis’(Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#113). Original airdate 7/21/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.