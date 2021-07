WHAT IS YET TO COME – Garret (Jake Stormoen) attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) devise a plan to save the Blackbloods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discovers Wren’s (Izuka Hoyle) secret. Meanwhile, Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) attempts another assassination. The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B02). Original airdate 7/22/2021 @ 8pm