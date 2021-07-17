“SUPERNATURAL’S” RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling). Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#117). Original airdate 7/22/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.