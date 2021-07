SEASON PREMIERE – While Liz (Jeanine Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Nathan Dean), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Carina Adly Mackenzie (301). Original airdate 7/26/2021 @ 8pm