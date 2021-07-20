PRECEDENT – With the government newly formed, Greylock’s fledgling congress must decide their immigration policy now that new people want to immigrate. Sarah (Stella Baker) and Danny (Luke Mitchell) are faced with someone from their past and have different reactions to the visitor. AJ (Nia Holloway) shares a personal secret with Grover (Ian Duff) to encourage him to get the help he needs. Danny helps Corinne (Hope Lauren) with some legal paperwork, but Corrine gets more than she bargained for. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) discovers that Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) is a talented photographer and submits his photos to an upcoming art show, leaving Tyler upset. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Jessica Mena Esteves (#107). Original airdate 7/26/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.