A GIFT FROM THE GODS – Garret (Jake Stormoen) is set free but must serve a new ruler. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) tries to make peace. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B03). Original airdate 7/29/2021 @ 8pm