Burden Of Truth -- “River City” -- Image Number: BOT401_00 -- Pictured (L - R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Pamela Matthews as Helen Graham -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

SEASON PREMIERE

The Oro North mining project has divided opinion in Millwood, but Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has firmly chosen a side. She’s taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the mine’s opening. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but – after many sleepless nights with her new baby – Joanna makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences. Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) is torn between his support for Helen’s case and for Millwood’s future, but after a tumultuous start to their lives as parents, he is mostly concerned with Joanna. Doug Marshall directed the episode written by Brad Simpson (#401). The CW original airdate 7/30/2021 @ 8pm