Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Broadcasting & Cable – Character Diversity Makes For Better TV, The CW SaysREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Kung Fu — “Transformation” — Image Number: KF113fg_0003r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tzi Ma as Jin Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen and Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
CBS – This Sweet Guide Dog Has Become A Breakout TV Star
In the Dark — “I Know What You Did Last Night” — Image Number: ITD302c__0339r — Photo: Marni Grossman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
TIBS – The Outpost’s Jake Stormoen Reflects on Pandemic, Filming & Garrett Spears
The Outpost — “The Gods Thank You” — Image Number: OUT3B03_0011 — Pictured (L – R): Jake Stormoen as Garret Spears — Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBCU International — 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.
Deadline – Kung Fu Showrunners Reflect on Nicky Shen’s Huge Transformation, Tease Big Bad Of Season 2READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Kung Fu — “Destiny” — Image Number: KF108a_0167r.jpg — Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Comicbook – Arrow Star David Ramsey Reflects On The Evolution Of John Diggle
Medium – Nancy Drew: This Is Not Your Mom’s Detective
Nancy Drew — “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive” — Image Number: NCD217b_0261r.jpg — Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
Newsy – Kung Fu Adds Dimension To The Martial Arts Genre
Kung Fu — “Transformation” — Image Number: KF113b_0110r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tony Chung as Dennis Soong and Shannon Dang as Althea Shen — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved