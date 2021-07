FIRST IMPRESSIONS – Meg (Alexa Davies) tries to impress the water heater repair man and Nicky (Will Merrick) turns up the heat on his new lady friend Daisy in the ‘game.’ Also starring Sargon Yelda, David Mumeni and Charlotte Ritchie. Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#203). Original airdate 8/1/2021 @ 9pm.