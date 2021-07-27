STAYING IN PLACE – After an unexpected snowstorm leaves Greylock stranded with no plows, Sarah (Stella Baker) and the town come up with a creative plan to clear the roads. During the storm, Sarah gets two unexpected guests and tries to figure out how to navigate both circumstances. Corinne (Hope Lauren) and Danny (Luke Mitchell) are forced to deal with what happened after they can’t go anywhere due to the snow. Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) and Grover (Ian Duff) are hunkering down at Sweetie Pie when Bella (Landry Bender) returns home early from school and reveals the reason why, leaving them surprised, and AJ to reveal her own bombshell to Grover. Yangzom Brauen directed the episode written by Katie Wech (#108). Original airdate 8/2/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.