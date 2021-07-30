The Outpost -- “Going to Meet The Gods” -- Image Number: OUT3B04_0027 -- Pictured (L - R): Georgia May Foote as Falista -- Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBCU International -- 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.

TURN – Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) track a Lu Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) to serve a specific purpose. Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) faces her greatest challenge yet. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B04). Original airdate 8/5/2021 @ 9pm.