WHAT GIVES – Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Dean). Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision and Isobel (Lily Cowles) is learning more about her abilities. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a strange encounter and Michael (Michael Vlamis) is fueled by his anger. Also starring, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by Aprill Winney and written by Eva McKenna & Onalee Hunter Hughes (303). Original airdate 8/9/2021 @ 8pm.