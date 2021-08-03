THE TOUGH ISSUES – When Corrine (Hope Lauren) confides in Sarah (Stella Baker) about what happened with Danny (Luke Mitchell), Corinne also admits that she needs Sarah’s help with something she has always questioned. Sarah confronts Danny about what happened leaving Danny to make a decision about his future. Bella (Landry Bender) knows that her dad is struggling and wants to help him, but she wants to redefine the terms of their relationship that works for both of them. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) admits to Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) about feeling guilty about liking her new life without her mom, so Tyler shares his own experience to help her feel better. Yangzom Brauen directed the episode written by Jeffrey Paul King & Debra Fordham (#109). Original airdate 8/9/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.