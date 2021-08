EVERYONE GETS BURNED – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) desperate attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble. A disagreement between Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) is not without its consequences. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Yael Zinkow & Jason Pierre (306). Original airdate 8/11/2021 @ 9pm.