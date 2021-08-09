Burden Of Truth -- “From Out The Gloomy Rack” -- Image Number: BOT403_0034 -- Pictured (L - R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.
Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are blindsided when Joanna is the target of a mysterious criminal investigation. Luna (Star Slade) rushes back to Millwood to aid her sister. Beckbie (Meegwun Fairbrother) helps Kip (guest star Skye Pelletier) deal with a personal problem. Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) continues her investigation and makes a shocking discovery. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Eric Putzer (#403). Original airdate 8/13/2021 @ 8pm.