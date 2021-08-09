Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
BGR – The New Season of This Hit CW Show Just Rocketed To #1 On NetflixREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
All American — “After Hours” — Image Number: ALA319a_0545r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Ezra as Spencer and Noah Gray-Cabey as Frausto — Photo: Bill Inoshita/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Culturess – Murphy Is Showing Interesting Growth on Season 3 of In the Dark
In the Dark — “Somewhere Over the Border” — Image Number: ITD303a__0806r — Pictured: Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason — Photo: Marni Grossman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Looper – Jay Garrick’s Stargirl Crossover Is More Important Than You Might Think
DC’s Stargirl — “Summer School: Chapter 1” — Image Number: STG201fg_0078r2.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite– Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
World News – Why The Flash’s Barry Allen Is One of Television’s Best Characters
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
The Mary Sue – Nancy Drew And The Curse of The Underrated Television
Men’s Health – Everything We Know About All American: Homecoming Season 1
All American — “All American: Homecoming” — Image Number: ALA316c_0274r.jpg — Pictured: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon — Photo: Bill Inoshita/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
CBR – Roswell, New Mexico’s Jeanine Mason Celebrates The Show’s Political Power
Roswell, New Mexico — “Hands” — Image Number: ROS301a_0293r.jpg — Pictured: Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho — Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
Entertainment Tonight – Kristen Kreuk on Saying Goodbye To Burden of Truth After 4 Seasons
Burden Of Truth — “River City” — Image Number: BOT401_00 — Pictured (L – R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Pamela Matthews as Helen Graham — Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. — © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.
MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
Thrillist – If You’re Not Watching Wellington Paranormal, What Are You Even Doing
Wellington Paranormal — “Cop Circles” — Image Number: WPN102_0003 — Pictured (L-R): Mike Minogue as Officer Minoque, Richard Dey as Bazza, Karen O’Leary as Officer O’Leary — Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd — © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved