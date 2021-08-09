WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot (612). Original airdate 8/15/2021 @ 8pm.