Dead Pixels — “Healthy Balance” -- Image Number: DDX204_0003 -- Pictured (L - R): Will Merrick as Nicky and Alexa Davies as Meg -- Photo: Various Artists Limited -- © 2020 Various Artists Limited

WAITING GAME – Nicky (Will Merrick) and Meg (Alexa Davies) are forced to spend an evening in the real world when an eagerly awaited update to the game takes more than five hours to download. Also starring Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie. Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#205). Original airdate 8/15/2021 @ 9:30pm.