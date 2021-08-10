Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' MovieView this post on Instagram
IT’S!!! TIIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/lvx7lE8VUm
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 8, 2021
still can’t remember my seat number on a flight after checking it 57 times
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) August 9, 2021
That final for women’s skateboarding was an absolute joy to witness 🥲
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) August 4, 2021
— Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) August 2, 2021
Like mother like daughter 🍎🌳 #riverdale https://t.co/fbZ2dF7sSB
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) August 10, 2021
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Keep ‘em guessing. @FlauntMagazine pic.twitter.com/dkysJfaky2
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) August 6, 2021
MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl