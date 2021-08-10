Roswell, New Mexico -- "Walk on the Ocean" -- Image Number: ROS304b_0228r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Dylan McTee as Wyatt Long and Amber Midthunder as Rosa -- Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DAY TRIPPIN’ – Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery. Starring Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by April Winney and written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Christopher Hollier (#304). Original Airdate 8/16/2021 @ 8pm.