THE FLOOD GATES ARE OPEN – Greylock is threatened with a massive flood as unseasonably warm weather melts the snow from the recent blizzard. Knowing Greylock will be underwater in hours, Sarah (Stella Baker) must ask for help from the last person she wants to rely on: Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley). Grover (Ian Duff) is challenged by his therapist to lean into what makes him happy, while Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) take a big step in their relationship. Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Hope Lauren and Izabella Alvarez also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Anna Mackey (#110). Original airdate 8/16/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.