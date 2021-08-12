In the Dark -- “Pretty in Pink” -- Image Number: ITD307a_0902r -- Pictured (L-R): Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, Dewshane Williams as Trey and Casey Deidrick as Max Parish -- Photo: Marni Grossman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

JUST DUCKY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) look to Josiah (guest-star Maurice Compte) for answers about Jess (Brooke Markham). Meanwhile, Gene (Matt) makes a bold move. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Jess Burkle (307). Original Airdate 8/18/2021 @ 9pm.