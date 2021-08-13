SEASON PREMIERE

In the wake of COVID-19, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the mysterious death of a care worker whose body is found in her own car. Also starring Roger Cross, Nicholas Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#301). Original airdate 8/19/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.