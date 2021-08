WHAT LIES BENEATH – Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) set out on a rescue mission. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) proves his loyalty and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discover what lies beneath the Outpost. A quest begins to uncover Luna’s past. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B06). Original airdate 8/19/2021 @ 9pm.