Burden Of Truth -- “Scorched Earth” -- Image Number: BOT404_0005 -- Pictured (L - R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA HAS TO FACE TOUGH CHOICES FROM HER PAST – With an end of the day deadline looming for charges in her criminal case, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and her legal team must work quickly to clear her name, as her role in the past conspiracy becomes uncomfortably clear. Joanna’s likely culpability is problematic for Luna (Star Slade), who continues to work in her legal defense, but tensions rise as they race against the clock to find evidence to get the charges dropped. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a promising lead in the mine’s involvement in the accident that put Helen in the hospital, but his investigation leads to a challenging day with his father (guest star Oliver Becker) and a personal revelation that has profound consequences for Joanna and Billy. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#404). Original airdate 8/20/2021 @ 8pm.