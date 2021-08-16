SEASON FINALE

Nicky (Will Merrick) prepares to meet his love interest Daisy IRL. Meanwhile, Meg (Alexa Davies) has rebooted an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together. What could possibly go wrong? Also starring Charlotte Ritchie, Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni. Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#206). Original airdate 8/22/2021 @ 9:30pm.