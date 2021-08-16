CLOSER – With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) occupied by her business ventures, Liam (Adam Huber) is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) are at odds once again. Meanwhile, Senator North (guest star Kevin Kilner) continues to be an opposition to Blake’s (Grant Show) airport so Blake takes matters into his own hands, after receiving advice from an unexpected source. Dominique (Michael Michele) tries her hand at haute couture and bonds with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) in the process. Consequences from Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam’s (Rafael de la Fuente) actions lead to an unexpected outcome, and Adam (Sam Underwood) left in disbelief. Also starring Alan Dale. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#415). Original airdate 8/20/2021 @ 9pm.