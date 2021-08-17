Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
I feel like I’m forgetting something today? pic.twitter.com/HxWVsLvZCY
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 13, 2021
Finally watched the season finale of @SchittsCreek and am now emotionally hungover 😭💆🏻♀️❤️
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) August 16, 2021
Wait.. why was there this niche thing that happened in the 90’s on film and television where people had tiny monkeys as pets?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 14, 2021
Luh you ✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/b36fgMzSS4
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) August 13, 2021
