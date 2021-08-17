Roswell, New Mexico -- “Killing Me Softly With His Song" -- Image Number: ROS305a_0901r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin -- Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

ANYONE CAN FALL – Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes the choice to lie to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger). Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry) meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) does some digging into Jones (Nathan Dean). Also starring Michael Vlamis and Michael Trevino the episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Alanna Bennett & Danny Tolli (#305). Original Airdate 8/23/2021 @ 8pm.