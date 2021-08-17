FAMILY CHAOS – As Sarah (Stella Baker) and Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley) start to make headway in their relationship, Ellen (Megan Follows) surprises everyone by coming home earlier than expected. Weston (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) has a big break in his story and turns to Sarah for help. Danny (Luke Mitchell) accidently makes things harder for Corinne (Hope Lauren), leaving her with a tough choice about some of the people in her life. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) struggles with whether to appear at her mom’s parole hearing and turns to her dad and Bella (Landry Bender) for advice. Ian Duff and Nia Holloway also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Franki Butler (#111). Original airdate 8/23/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.