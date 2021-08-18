JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203). Original airdate 8/24/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.