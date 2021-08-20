Venue: Outlet Collection Mall, 1101 Outlet Collection Way SW, Auburn, WA 98001READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Venue: Bellis Fair Mall, One Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226
Event Dates: Aug. 26, 27, 28 & 29 and Sep. 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, 2021
Announcing Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Washington! This fun filled family event will be held at two simultaneous locations, Outlet Collection Mall and Bellis Fair Mall. From the comfort and safety of your own car, drive thru this prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago! The drive thru exhibit features over 60, moving, breathing, giant life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Keep a close out eye out and be extra careful as danger lies ahead as you drive by a massive T- Rex looking for its next meal. This Jurassic Themed Dinosaur event will stimulate your child’s imagination for years to come.
- Media passes are available. Buy tickets online only at http://www.JurassicEmpire.com
- General Admission: Thursday & Friday, Car with 1-7 persons $59, Cars with 8 -14 persons $85
- Saturday, Sunday & Holidays Car with 1-7 persons $69, Cars with 8 -14 persons $95
- Dinosaur Surprise Packs: 3 Dinosaur surprise gifts inside $32, 6 Dinosaur surprise gifts inside $52
- Days & Hours: Weekdays & Holidays 3pm – 8pm, Weekends 10am – 8pm,
- Marketing and Promotions Contact: Mike Henschel Phone: 412-848-7832, E-mail: mjh150@live.com
- Event Manager Contact: Dave El Dika, E-mail: DinoExpeditionLLC@gmail.com