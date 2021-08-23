Burden Of Truth -- “Spirits in the Material World” -- Image Number: BOT405_0027 -- Pictured (L - R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA MUST CREATE NEW OPTIONS IF SHE IS GOING TO PROVE HER CASE – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney), struggling to deal with the demands of being new parents, are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned. Luna (Star Slade) tries to find a legal avenue to help a victim of trafficking. The Millwood Police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery. The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Felicia Brooker (#405). Original airdate 8/27/2021 @ 8pm.