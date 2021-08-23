GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions. Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416). Original airdate 8/27/2021 @ 9pm.