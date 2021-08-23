The Outpost -- “The Pleasing Voice of The Masters” -- Image Number: OUT3B08_0019 -- Pictured (L - R): Izuka Hoyle as Wren, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Jessica Green as Talon -- Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBCU International -- 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.

MEETING OF THE GODS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key. Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Falista (Georgia May-Foote) have an extraordinary meeting. Wren (Izuka Foyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) unleash a menace causing Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed to go on a hunt. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B07). Original airdate 8/26/2021 @ 9pm.