OLD SCHOOL GHOUL – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) mistakenly free the ghost of a 1930’s cop whose immediate mission is to get things back to the “good ol’ days.” Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell (#203). Original airdate 8/29/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required