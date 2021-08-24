LOOKING TOWARDS THE FUTURE – When Danny (Luke Mitchell) shares good news about Greylock’s finances, Sarah (Stella Baker) winds up in a debate that traps her between her two closest friends. Corinne (Hope Lauren) is trying to right her wrongs, but she can’t catch a break, especially after Sarah drops a major bombshell. Meanwhile, Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) get creative with each of their school projects, which helps Sarah and Grover (Ian Duff) in ways they didn’t realize they needed. Nia Holloway and Megan Follows also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Debra Fordham & Jessica Mena Esteves (#112). Original airdate 8/30/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.